Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Bikies in wild strip club brawl

by Staff writer
6th Jul 2018 5:18 AM

SHOCKING CCTV footage has emerged of a violent shirts-off bikie brawl at a strip club in Canberra.

Around 100 members of the Comancheros Outlaw Motorcycle Gang from around Australia were in the ACT last August for a gang memorial run.

Paea Talakai, 27, today pleaded guilty to one count of affray over the brawl at the Capital Menâ€™s Club in Fyshwick on August 20, Nine News reports.

 

A fight between two men soon turned into a mass brawl.
A fight between two men soon turned into a mass brawl.

He denies being a member of the Comancheros at the time of the incident.

CCTV played in court showed a fight between two men escalating into a punch-up in the smokersâ€™ area of the club.

Some of the men took their shirts off as the fight intensified.
Some of the men took their shirts off as the fight intensified.

The fight turned into a violent mass brawl in the main bar. At one point a man was knocked to the ground and kicked and punched before being left unconscious.

The shocking footage shows female workers at the club attempting to help the unconscious man as the violence continues.

Mr Talakai is set to return to court next week after the hearing was adjourned, Nine reports.

Related Items

Show More
bikies editors picks wild brawl. strip club

Top Stories

    Shock stats put sugar tax back on agenda

    premium_icon Shock stats put sugar tax back on agenda

    Health AFTER learning one in four Australian children are overweight or obese by age five, nutritionists renewed calls for a 20 per cent soft drink tax.

    CHILLIN THRILL: Fairytale return on track for Cup hopeful

    premium_icon CHILLIN THRILL: Fairytale return on track for Cup hopeful

    Horses GRAFTON Cup Prelude winner wasn't a racehorse seven months ago.

    Body cameras to become part of the uniform

    Body cameras to become part of the uniform

    Crime New police safety measures

    'Lear' jet finish earns Ramornie berth

    premium_icon 'Lear' jet finish earns Ramornie berth

    Horses BUT will it be the way Tony Newling wants to go?

    Local Partners