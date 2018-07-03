CCTV slated for Grafton park

KEEN observers might have noticed work has started on improvements to Market Square in Grafton. The moves, which are funded through the NSW Government, are aimed at improving safety and the amenity of the area.

New fencing and gardens have been installed along the railway line boundary towards Duke Street.

Work will start soon on areas that will be much more visible. It will include the installation of CCTV cameras, upgrading to lighting, repairs to concrete footpaths and landscaping works.

The work will involve the removal of nine trees that are either planted in inappropriate locations or are nearing the end of their life span, but don't fear, these will be replaced with super advanced Jacarandas, planted in more appropriate locations.

Replacement trees Clarence Valley Council