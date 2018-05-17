CCTV: The last time we saw Robert Martinez alive
NEW footage of Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett's last movements, before they disappeared, has emerged.
CCTV footage, recently released by police, showed Robert leaning out of his white Commodore at the Glenmore McDonald's on the day he disappeared. The footage showed him leaning towards the speaker of the drive-thru about 7.30am.
The Bulletin top headlines
Last week, Channel 10's The Project aired the never-before-seen footage to bring national attention to the murdered pair.
Although you couldn't see it on the footage, Chantal was in the back seat of Robert's car.
Martinez Barnett murder case
- TIMELINE: The search for Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett
- The smallest clue could give Chantal's family answers VIDEO: Human remains found recently identified as Martinez
- VIDEO: $250,000 reward offer for information on murder case
- Police identify human remains found in Rockhampton as male
- Skull and teeth among human remains found in Rockhampton
- Authorities make significant find in Rocky homicide
- Police ‘on right track’ to find missing Rockhampton duo
- No evidence found in police search of Lake Awoonga
- Several tip offs led to police divers search at Awoonga Dam
- It’s the small things you miss about loved ones not here
- Police looking for two vehicles in missing Rocky pair case
- Police search River Rd, Midgee, for clues missing duo case
- Women's clothing found at Byfield in homicide investigation
- Missing Rocky duo case now a double murder case - police
Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Knight, who leads the homicide team into the disappearance, appeared on the TV show.
"There are members of the public who know what happened," he said on the program.
"They need to have a good look at themselves, they need to look at the people they associate with, and do everything they can to encourage those people to come forward."
Robert and his friend Chantal disappeared in March 2013 and police have been working every day since to solve the double murder.
Rockhampton CIB boss Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Moon said investigators were still receiving Crime Stoppers information and the investigation was moving forward.
More than 560 statements have been taken by police and Det Snr Sgt Moon maintains that "loyalties are breaking".
The investigation is focused on finding Chantal to provide her family with answers. Robert's remains were found in October last year by a farmer who was clearing land.
Meanwhile, Det Snr Sgt Scott Moon is urging anyone with information to come forward.
"I can't stress enough that the support from the community continues to inspire our investigation team," he said.