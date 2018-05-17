Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

CCTV footage of Robert Martinez
Crime

CCTV: The last time we saw Robert Martinez alive

26th May 2015 6:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW footage of Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett's last movements, before they disappeared, has emerged.

CCTV footage, recently released by police, showed Robert leaning out of his white Commodore at the Glenmore McDonald's on the day he disappeared. The footage showed him leaning towards the speaker of the drive-thru about 7.30am.

The Bulletin top headlines

  1. Rockhampton mourns loss of talented bull rider
  2. CCTV: the last time we saw Robert Martinez alive
  3. Dingoes are on the prowl at Capricorn Coast
  4. Askin brothers bringing the party to the streets
  5. Peter rebuilds Kinka home from scratch after Cyclone Marcia

Last week, Channel 10's The Project aired the never-before-seen footage to bring national attention to the murdered pair.

Although you couldn't see it on the footage, Chantal was in the back seat of Robert's car.

Martinez Barnett murder case

  1. TIMELINE: The search for Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett
  2. The smallest clue could give Chantal's family answers
    3. VIDEO: Human remains found recently identified as Martinez
  3. VIDEO: $250,000 reward offer for information on murder case
  4. Police identify human remains found in Rockhampton as male
  5. Skull and teeth among human remains found in Rockhampton
  6. Authorities make significant find in Rocky homicide
  7. Police ‘on right track’ to find missing Rockhampton duo
  8. No evidence found in police search of Lake Awoonga
  9. Several tip offs led to police divers search at Awoonga Dam
  10. It’s the small things you miss about loved ones not here
  11. Police looking for two vehicles in missing Rocky pair case
  12. Police search River Rd, Midgee, for clues missing duo case
  13. Women's clothing found at Byfield in homicide investigation
  14. Missing Rocky duo case now a double murder case - police

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Knight, who leads the homicide team into the disappearance, appeared on the TV show.

"There are members of the public who know what happened," he said on the program.

"They need to have a good look at themselves, they need to look at the people they associate with, and do everything they can to encourage those people to come forward."

Robert and his friend Chantal disappeared in March 2013 and police have been working every day since to solve the double murder.

Rockhampton CIB boss Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Moon said investigators were still receiving Crime Stoppers information and the investigation was moving forward.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More than 560 statements have been taken by police and Det Snr Sgt Moon maintains that "loyalties are breaking".

The investigation is focused on finding Chantal to provide her family with answers. Robert's remains were found in October last year by a farmer who was clearing land.

Meanwhile, Det Snr Sgt Scott Moon is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"I can't stress enough that the support from the community continues to inspire our investigation team," he said.

Related Items

chantal barnett editors picks murder case robert martinez
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'This is the best news we've had all year': Norco boss

    'This is the best news we've had all year': Norco boss

    News LOCAL supplier Norco will be back on the menu at hospitals after a stunning backflip by the Health Minister, who reversed a decision to shun the dairy co-op.

    Maclean markets have new managers

    premium_icon Maclean markets have new managers

    News After 30 years, the organising of Maclean markets has changed hands

    New initiatives to reduce homelessness in Clarence Valley

    New initiatives to reduce homelessness in Clarence Valley

    News Non-government groups called to submit ideas to reduce homelessness

    Daughter's plea to save mum

    Daughter's plea to save mum

    News I started crying because I knew what it meant

    Local Partners