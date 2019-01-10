Menu
CLOCKWISE FROM LEFT: Phil Nicholas from Live Prawn Productions, Ed Goode of Two Bridges Espresso (who is providing the pre-booked picnics and cooking Speedo's sausages on the day), John Harrigan visiting from Sydney and local Diana Saucedo enjoying the ambience of McLachlan Park in Maclean with a riverside picnic.
News

Celebrate McLachlan Park upgrade with sunset picnics

10th Jan 2019 2:09 PM
A SERIES of riverside picnics will be held to launch the remodelled McLachlan Park in Maclean in the coming months.

The picnics are timed to lead up to sunset, from 5pm to 8pm on January 19, February 16 and March 16 this year.

Event organiser Phil Nicholas said he loves to watch the sunset over the Clarence River, with the picnics designed to make the most of this enchanting phenomenon.

"I'm aiming to satisfy local demand for fresh social and recreational activities as well as attract visitors to enjoy the Clarence River in a convivial atmosphere,” he said.

Mr Nicholas said he was especially keen to work with local suppliers to help keep the money in town.

"Our picnics are produced by local chef Ed Goode of Two Bridges Espresso. Ed will be cooking Speedo's famous snags on the day, with the generous support of The Fair Butcher.”

"People will recognise the bar as The Little Local, operated by Sandy, whose coffee van is usually located on the Ulmarra roadside.”

The events are free to attend and customers may book a picnic platter, bring their own picnic or purchase a picnic on site.

Free craft activities operated by Yamba Art Space will occupy children. Gentle sunset-flavoured recorded music will be mixed for the setting.

"If the format proves successful, I hope to replicate Riverside Picnics along other Clarence riverbanks in Yamba, Lawrence, Ulmarra and Grafton.”

Picnic platters can be booked at https://riversidepicnics.eventbookings.com/events

