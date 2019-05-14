Celebrate our local libraries next week

Children are all eyes on a book as they participate in the National Simultaneous Storytime - held in Grafton at the library.

NEXT week our local libraries are front and centre for Library and Information Week.

From next Tuesday libraries across the Clarence Valley will celebrate with heaps of activities for the community with the theme 'truth, integrity and knowledge'.

Library and Information Week puts the spotlight on our libraries and library staff, and showcases the range of resources and services they provide to the community.

WHAT'S ON:

National Library and Information Technicians' Day

Tuesday May 21

Stop in at your nearest library and give our library staff a high five.

Last year they helped 202,167 in-person visits, and a further 145,600 visits online. They also processed almost a quarter of a million loans and oversaw more than 50,000 internet and Wi-Fi sessions.

National Simultaneous Storytime

Wednesday May 22

Come along to Grafton, Yamba and Iluka libraries at exactly 11am and join one million children across Australia and New Zealand to read Alpacas with Maracas, written and illustrated by Matt Cosgrove.

Biggest Morning Tea

Thursday May 23

See you at Grafton library for a cuppa and something sweet to eat, and help raise money for the Cancer Council from 10-11:30am.

Alpaca-themed Storytime

Thursday May 23

For anyone who can't make the official National Simultaneous Storytime on Wednesday, we're reading Alpacas with Maracas for storytime at Maclean Library at 10:30am, and on the road with the mobile library at Copmanhurst and Baryulgil.