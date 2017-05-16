Celebrate role of libraries

ALL libraries of the Clarence Regional Library service will join libraries across Australia to celebrate Library and Information Week 2017 from May 22-28.

Younger members of the community can experience special children's storytimes at all libraries including a teddy bear's picnic theme at Iluka Library on Monday May 22. The annual National Simultaneous Storytime will be delivered at all libraries on Wednesday May 24 at 11am.

The Sir Earle Page Library and Education Centre in Grafton will also host a Biggest Morning Tea from 10am to noon Thursday, May 25, where people can share a story, a cuppa and a bite.

Library and Information Week aims to raise the profile of libraries and information service professionals in Australia and showcase the many and varied resources and services that libraries provide to the community.

Regional librarian Kathryn Breward said libraries were about books and more.

"Books, magazines, audio books, eBooks, eAudio Books, eMagazines, databases and activities to improve social connectivity, literacy and lifestyle are the core elements of our library services,” she said.

For more information about local events contact Grafton, Maclean, mobile, Yamba, or Iluka libraries or visit www.crl.nsw.gov.au.For more information on Library and Information Week around Australia, visit www.alia.org.au/liw/ or contact the Australian Library and Information Association, PO Box 6335 Kingston ACT 2604, ph 6215 8222.