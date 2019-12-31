Menu
Maclean Lions Club Brooms Head Family Fun Day 2019
Celebrate the new year Brooms Head style

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
31st Dec 2019 10:30 AM
NOT sure how to spend the first day of 2020?

Then get yourself down to Brooms Head for the annual Family Fun Day.

The longstanding event is a collaborative effort between Maclean Lions Club, WIRES Gulmarrad Bush Fire Brigade and Lower Clarence Rugby League Club.

This year looks set to be another classic as the warm weather and clear skies set the scene for a day jam packed with activities including relays, beach boat races, sandbag races and a tug of war.

Event organiser Laurie Fitzpatrick who has been involved for over 20 years said there will be up to $1500 in prizes to give away throughout the day.

"This is our way of giving back to the community," he said.

Mr Fitzpatrick said it had been a Brooms Head tradition for over 100 years after The Scottish Brigade marched out to the beach for their own activities.

"Something has been happening on Brooms Head beach on new years day for a long, long time," he said.

He said while the events were mainly targeted at the kids, there were plenty of opportunities for the adults to get involved too.

There are market stalls through the park with food and refreshments available on the day. A gold coin donation is appreciated.

The Brooms Head Family Fun day is at Brooms Head beach with events starting from 9.30.

brooms head brooms head beach brooms head family fun day lower clarence magpies maclean lions club wires
Grafton Daily Examiner

