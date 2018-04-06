Celebrating 30 years of the JADA

THIS year the Grafton Regional Gallery celebrates 30 years of its biennial flagship prize, the Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA), and there's nothing like a milestone to encourage Clarence Valley artists to get on board.

The $40,000 in prize money also won't go unnoticed as JADA submissions arrive from all corners of the country from some of Australia's finest purveyors of contemporary drawing.

But don't despair, amongst the prize money offered by Australia's richest regional drawing award is $10,000 to spend on finalist acquisitions so even if you don't think you have a shot at the $30,000 top prize, your artwork may be purchased by the gallery to add to its JADA collection.

If you have ever considered having a tilt at the prestigious award now's your chance to make the first move.

Entries are now open for the JADA and all artists living in Australia are eligible to enter.

But don't think you have to pick up a lead pencil and paper for it to qualify as a drawing, the JADA accepts traditional and contemporary interpretations of the medium so start exploring the boundaries.

JADA 1988: Gary Jolley's Girraween 1988, one of the JADA's original acquisitions.

Established in 1988 by the gallery's inaugural director Julian Faigen, the JADA provides a wonderful opportunity for artists to explore the medium of drawing while allowing the gallery to collect a unique and impressive collection of contemporary Australian drawings.

In 2016, the JADA attracted its largest number of entries to date, almost 600. The finalists and winner selected have been on since January last year, and will be due to arrive back in Grafton after its long journey in August. It is currently on show Warwick Art Gallery before heading to New England Regional Art Gallery.

JADA 2006: Michael Zavros's Falling August 2006 was an acquisition that year. It has since gone on to become one of the gallery's most valuable collection artworks.

The JADA has attracted entries from some of Australia's leading artists who work in the medium of drawing, including Michael Zavros, Gosia Wlodarczak, Noel McKenna, David Fairbairn, and Todd Fuller.

Entry forms for the 2018 can be downloaded at www.graftongallery.nsw.gov.au.