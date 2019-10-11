Celebrating 50 years of collecting memories

: Maclean Regatta, watching a race at the Boulevarde, circa early 1900s. Maclean District Historical Society have launched a history on the early days of rowing on the Lower River - Rivers Rowing Racing & Regattas.

: Maclean Regatta, watching a race at the Boulevarde, circa early 1900s. Maclean District Historical Society have launched a history on the early days of rowing on the Lower River - Rivers Rowing Racing & Regattas. contributed

FOR half a century Maclean's dedicated volunteers and history buffs have documented the important moments in the Scottish town.

The Maclean District Historical Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an open day next weekend.

The day will include free entry to the Maclean Museum and a couple of new additions to the exhibitions including a loom that was once used to make tartan.

Committee member Ken Muller said the community are welcome to join the committee in dressing up for the occasion in a costume from yesteryear.

"It could be a costume from 50 years ago, or it could be from the turn of the century," he said.

Mr Muller said his costume inspiration was going back to the '60s.

A volunteer with the organisation for three years and Maclean local since 1985, Mr Muller said the historical society was critical in ensuring the people and places in Maclean were documented for future generations to look back on.

"It really specialises in matters relating to the local area. We have a large file of families and people in the area," he said.

Head along to the open day next Saturday October 19, from 10-4pm for free entry to the museum and a barbecue run by the Maclean Rotary Club. A welcome to country and cutting of the cake will be held at 11am.

For more information call the musem on 6645 3416.