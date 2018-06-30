Celebrating a decade of fashions

Hundreds of hats and handbags, stunning ensembles and well-coiffed ladies, gents and youngsters have graced the stage of the Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field over the past nine years.

So this year they are going all out the celebrate their 10th anniversary milestone by offering another huge opportunity for racing fashionistas to stake their claim in more than $10,000 in prizes across six categories (check out page 28 for details) over three big carnival race days.

This year Grafton Shoppingworld are getting into the swing of social media by running one of these categories through Instagram.

The 2018 Telstra Best Dressed Couple will be open to any racegoing couples from South Cup Day through to Grafton Cup Day.

Just post an image of the dashing duo on Instagram using the hashtags: #gswfotf10 AND #telstrabestdressedcouple2018 (make sure you use both).

Winners will be announced on stage on Grafton Cup Day as part of the traditional Fashions on the Field competition. The winning couple if present on the day can collect their prize upon announcement or if not, from Grafton Shoppingworld office post-carnival.

The hard-working Grafton Shoppingworld team said it was hard to believe it had been a decade of sponsoring the colourful event.

"We really appreciate how the community has embraced the competition and the ongoing support of our major sponsors some of whom have been with us for almost as long as we have run the event,” Marketing Co-ordinator Chrystal Davies said.

"This year we are also excited to welcome Optus on board as our new Lady of the Carnival sponsor.”

She said being involved in FOTF was a great way to see how much fashion had changed from carnival to carnival.

"In the early days it was all about vintage and now it's more contemporary shapes, classic tailoring and stunning bespoke millinery.”

"We hope this year, our 10th year of sponsorship, we see more entries than ever. We are all looking forward to what amazing outfits people will pull together this year.”

For all categories, criteria and terms and conditions see the GSW website.