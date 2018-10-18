Celebrating a great new team at hospital

New doctors and nurses enjoy a morning tea to celebrate the new arrivals at Grafton Base Hospital.

New doctors and nurses enjoy a morning tea to celebrate the new arrivals at Grafton Base Hospital. Adam Hourigan

IT WAS said that it every maternity unit manager's dream to have a busload of fuly qualifed staff turn up, and yesterday the Grafton Base Hospital unit celebrated the arrival of seven new staff in the Women's Care Unit.

As well as the new staff, two new doctors have joined the hospital team, and for Acting Chief Executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District, Lynne Weir, it was great to see the department going ahead in leaps and bounds.

"I think with all the new staff, there's confidence in the community and there's more regular people here to see those women coming to give birth in the unit," Lynne said.

"Throughout the hospital there is great staff, in medical, nursing, allied health and domestic, which makes a great team, and the hospital a great place to work."

Welcome for new Grafton Hospital staff: New doctors and nurses to Grafton Base Hospital were given an official welcome

Alongside the new nursing staff, In March, Staff Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr Meenu Sharma moved from the United Kingdom to take up a position at GBH. In September, Staff

Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr Kanewala Jayasekara came on board after training in the UK and working in Western Sydney.

Dr Jayasekara said a number of qualities attracted him to the unit, including the community feel, the teaching opportunities and the lifestyle.

"I have no hesitation in moving my whole family here to the beautiful Clarence Valley to build a life. My wife is a GP and looks forward to joining the community. We plan on being here for the long term to serve the local community," Dr Jayakesara said.

In 2018/19 the NSW Government is investing $8.1 million to recruit a further 80 new specialised nursing, midwifery and support positions.

Seven new midwives from various locations in NSW and Queensland have also joined GBH this year.

"We're thrilled to be able to attract these skilled staff to the Clarence Valley. Bringing new staff on board is always rewarding for everyone," Tina Morrison, Acting Midwifery Unit Manager said.

"Our existing staff not only get to learn from the experiences of new staff members, but are also able to mentor them and share their knowledge of midwifery."

The Maternity Unit provides care for women across the Clarence Valley through a team approach with doctors and midwives working together. In 2017-18, 361 babies were born at the facility.

Midwife Keltie Foster moved to the Clarence Valley several years ago after living in the city, and fell in love with working in the Women's Care Unit.

"I truly feel privileged to be a part the team that is here to provide women and babycentred care at a wonderfully unique time in their lives," Keltie said.