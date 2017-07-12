Celebrating birthdays in style at Ramornie Day

FAMILY DAY OUT: Beverly Morgan, Glenda and Rebekah Rogan have a family day out at Ramornie Day for Rebekah's birthday.

THREE generations stood side-by-side at the Clarence River Jockey Club celebrating a birthday with a few punts.

Beverly Morgan, Glenda and Rebekah Rogan were celebrating Rebekah's birthday in style at Ramornie Day.

"I've been going to the races since I was (small)," Beverly said.

Beverly loves coming to the races to bet on the horses.

"And hopefully getting a winner," she said. "I just got one then in Race 3."

Beverly, Glenda ad Rebekah couldn't share any tips though.

"I don't think you ever really know who is going to win," Glenda said.

"They're all different and they could look good but they don't always go good, it's a bit of a luck of the draw.

"It's just a bit of fun."

The three women all felt like the July Carnival was a great opportunity to get out and have a fantastic day.

"This year the family wanted to come and we thought it would be a good day to come and celebrate Rebekah's birthday," Glenda said.

"But it's always a good day out at the races.

"The races are pretty special for Grafton, to see all these people come from across Australia for the races."

Rebekah said she was excited to be at the races for her birthday.

"It's better than work," she laughed.