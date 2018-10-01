Celebrating culture and cuisine at Curryfest 2018

THOUSANDS of locals and visitors gathered at Wooglooolga's Beach St to celebrate Indian culture, cuisine and dance today.

The afternoon rain wasn't enough to put a damper on this year's Curryfest celebrations, with crowds turning up for one of the region's annual signature events.

Festival goers enjoyed performances from Bhangra dancers and live musicians, while enjoying fine foods and soaking in the atmosphere of the beachside of Woogloolga.

See the photos below.