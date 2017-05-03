Celebrating family daycare in the Clarence

Darcey Hamilton, Samuel de Graaf find a fun place to play in the shade at the Clarence Family Daycare National Family Daycare week celebration.

IT may have been a celebration of the work of Family Daycare in Australia, but as streams of kids climbed in and out of the teepees and playground equipment, all they cared about was having fun.

"It's great for the kids to come together and have a play and see their friends,” said Clarence Family Daycare scheme manager Cristie Harris.

The day was put on to commemorate National Family Daycare week, and Ms Harris said it was a way for Clarence Family Daycare to celebrate their educator's work and promote it to the community.

"We've been here since 1984, and we offer support to the family daycares. Each of the educators are qualified with a minimum of a Cert III and operate a small centre in their home which comes under the National Quality Framework,” she said.

Ms Harris said that the family daycare offered small centres in an educator's home, and offered a flexibility of hours and types of care to meet a need for parents in the community.

The turnout at the Clarence Family Daycare Family daycare week celebration. Adam Hourigan Photography

"In different situations, we have some who work shifts and our educators will work around people's roster, they can do-off and pick-up and weekend care work, and even overnight respite work.”

The day held on Wednesday in Grafton catered to educators and families from the Grafton and Lawrence area, with another event to be held in the Lower Clarence later in the week.