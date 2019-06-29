Celebrating finest in music on Lower Clarence

Daeja Parker dreams of a Castle on a Cloud at the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod Celebration Concert.

Daeja Parker dreams of a Castle on a Cloud at the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod Celebration Concert. Adam Hourigan

THERE were choirs, ukuleles and even an unrepentant Goldilocks as performers showed off the best of the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod last week.

The Maclean Civic Hall was filled to capacity to see the annual celebration concert that finishes the week-long musical competition.

President Doug Towner, who chaired the concert, lauded the inclusion of sections such as drama and family performances and said they had given away more than $5000 of prizes during the week.