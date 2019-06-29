Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daeja Parker dreams of a Castle on a Cloud at the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod Celebration Concert.
Daeja Parker dreams of a Castle on a Cloud at the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod Celebration Concert. Adam Hourigan
Art & Theatre

Celebrating finest in music on Lower Clarence

29th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE were choirs, ukuleles and even an unrepentant Goldilocks as performers showed off the best of the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod last week.

The Maclean Civic Hall was filled to capacity to see the annual celebration concert that finishes the week-long musical competition.

President Doug Towner, who chaired the concert, lauded the inclusion of sections such as drama and family performances and said they had given away more than $5000 of prizes during the week.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    New era for July racing carnival

    premium_icon New era for July racing carnival

    News It's a brand new day, and for sponsors Westlawn Finance, they hope everyone comes out to the carnival

    Maths teacher helping to Woo students

    premium_icon Maths teacher helping to Woo students

    News South High teacher makes maths fun

    Councillor says bid for tourism centre was insulting

    premium_icon Councillor says bid for tourism centre was insulting

    Council News Councillors debate details of 'insulting' offer

    Big fields and a big day to start carnival

    premium_icon Big fields and a big day to start carnival

    News Great opportunity to enjoy carnival