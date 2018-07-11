Celebrating our biggest day with the community

WINNER: Gerry McMullan - major sponsor of the Grafton Cup in front of the signage installed for the race day.

WINNER: Gerry McMullan - major sponsor of the Grafton Cup in front of the signage installed for the race day. Adam Hourigan

GERRY McMULLAN knows what it feels like to win on Grafton Cup day, with his horse winning a Class 6 years ago on the biggest day of local racing.

And he said the great experience of the carnival, was that it felt like you were celebrating with the whole town.

"It's the biggest week in Grafton and it's great to be part of it,” he said.

So when G McMullan Contracting's name was called out as the sponsor of the Grafton Cup at this year's Kensei Club draw, Mr McMullan said that being part of race club was ample reward.

"It's all about supporting the CRJC,” he said. "We've been in the club for the past years and to win is nice, but it's better just to help the club out.”

Mr McMullan's business supplies earthmoving machinery and trucks that have been working on the Pacific Highway upgrade as one project over the past years, and Mr McMullan said they were also involved in supporting local hockey teams and the golf club.

As for this year's cup day, it will again hold interest for Mr McMullan with his Terry Commerford trained horse Madam Kate lining up on Cup day in the Mother's Gift fillies and mares race after running third on Thursday.

Gates will open at 10.30am for Grafton Cup Day tomorrow. There is live music on the West Lawn with buses to and from the racecourse. The Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field will be run with prizes awarded for the Red Hot Hair Best Dressed Lady, Lowes Best Dressed Gent and Telstra Best Dressed Couple.