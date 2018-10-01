Celebrating our low-carbon economy heroes

VOICES FOR THE EARTH

RECENTLY, the organisation 350.org published Heroes building Australia's low-carbon economy, a report celebrating the efforts of individuals, communities, companies and some governments that are working towards building a sustainable energy future.

350.org Australia, founded in 2009, is a community organisation which is campaigning to rapidly end fossil fuel use for energy production to reduce the carbon emissions driving climate change.

The 350 in the organisation's name refers to climate safety. According to scientists, we need to reduce the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere from its current level of 400 parts per million to below 350 ppm.

Despite the federal government's failure to develop a cohesive climate and energy policy, there are positive developments. For example, Australia leads the world in rooftop solar with 172,000 solar households as of 2017 - 12 per cent of these with battery storage. And in 2017, $12billion was invested in renewable energy projects in Australia with an additional $3.2billion invested between January and May 2018.

One of the community projects honoured in the report is based at Yackandandah in Victoria. Totally Renewable Yackandandah (TRY), formed in 2014, set the ambitious target of becoming a 100-per cent renewable town by 2022.

In 2015, it helped to raise $5000 to support installation of a 90kW solar system on the Yackandandah Health Services building. As well as saving about 115 tonnes of greenhouse emissions each year, this solar system significantly reduces expenses for the health service. TRY is now working with other community groups such as the local football, netball and bowls clubs. Their work has encouraged further solar development with 40 per cent of households and businesses now having rooftop solar.

In another significant development, TRY is working with AusNet Services and Mondo Power to develop a community scale micro-grid which will help houses and businesses generate, trade and share energy with each other.

The other heroes in the report include Tathra's Clean Energy for Eternity, the Hepburn Wind Farm in Victoria, the Round Australian Electric Highway and the NSW North Coast's Enova Energy. For more information check https://350.org.au/heroes-building-australias-low-carbon-economy/