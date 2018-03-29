Celebrating our milestones with Adam Brand

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Don't miss Adam Brand's 20 Years of Milestones tour when he hits the stage at the Yamba Bowlo and Leisure Centre on April 7.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Don't miss Adam Brand's 20 Years of Milestones tour when he hits the stage at the Yamba Bowlo and Leisure Centre on April 7. Caitlan Charles

WHEN YOU think about your life, there are always moments that stand out, when you think back and say that is a pivotal moment for you.

That is what Adam Brand's new song Milestones is all about - the first time he heard his dad play the guitar; releasing his first single; reaching 20 years in the industry.

"This song, was marking some of those milestones, but a lot of my milestones are similar to anyone else's,” he said.

"The first time my heart got broken was very real to me like it's very real to anyone else.

"The song starts off 'I was still green 20-something, I was 3000 miles to Last Man Standing', I lived in Perth and my song was Last Man Standing, so I drove the 3000 miles, released the first song.

"'I watched you sing along, it was my first song and I found my home' - the first song came out and people started listening to it and singing along to it and I was like 'wow, I finally found what I'm meant to do'. But then again the song goes into more things we can all identify with.

"Did I drink too much? I did. Did I screw things up? Well, yeah I did. But we've all been there, but the most important thing is we aren't going to quit.

"They're all milestones. I want people to be listening and singing to something that means something to them.

"This is not just a look at me, look at me, sort of thing, it's about sharing something ... Milestones is a theme about remembering the milestones in our life and remembering that those things shape us into who we are and who we become.

"Milestones never stop, they keep going. At the beginning I sing 'I left home, I was still green I was only 20-something'. At the end of the song, my last words are, 'I'm still green and I'm 40-something'.”

In the last 12 months, Brand has added a whole host of new milestones to the list with the success of his last album Get on Your Feet, which included the anthem Drunk which won him Video of the Year alongside the Artist of the Year at the CMC Awards.

For Brand, it's the awards like CMC that mean more because it's all about what the fans love, not impressing an industry representative.

"It comes down to loyal supporters, from people who are behind you and take the time to vote for you and that takes a while to build up that bond, that trust and relationship, they really are special awards,” he said.

"I would say (awards like the CMC) have a special place in all artists' hearts, it's sort of like this one means a lot.

"Don't get me wrong, any award is great, they are important and they're lovely to win but at the end of the day the awards aren't about the winners and losers, it's about a group of people coming together and celebrating something they are passionate about.”

The album, Get on Your Feet, and song, Drunk, which brought Brand his acclaim at the CMC Awards, are part of his musical evolution that has seen him grow as a musician in his two decades in the industry.

"It's something that I love. I love evolving, pushing the boundaries, I don't want to stay stagnant, I don't want to bore people,” he said.

"If now - and this is my 20-year anniversary - I was singing the exact same songs in the same style, I think people would be going 'come on mate, this is getting a bit old'. Having said that, some people still say to me I really love your early stuff.

"I think you've just got to create the music that you're feeling at the time and this new song milestones certainly has a feel of my earlier stuff, the sound, the production.

"At the end of the day you've got to play, sing and produce what you are feeling.

"I think even though my last few albums have been really pushing the boundaries musically and production-wise, at the centre of it there is still this core foundation that is still going to be me.

"I sing a certain way, I sing about certain things that mean something to me, there is a common thing running through all of those albums.

"At the end of the day, as long as I'm not manufacturing something to try and be something I'm not, then I feel satisfied with it. I certainly don't want to push buttons for no reason. It's got to be something I love singing or love the sound of.”

Adam Brand's 20 Years of Milestones Tour will be at the Yamba Bowlo and Leisure Centre on April 7 at 8pm with Matt Cornell. Tickets are available from Oztix or from the bowling club.