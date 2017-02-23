Celebrating the Clarence Valley's unique story

Lynn Baker and Penny the detection dog. Penny will be in Grafton during Heritage Near Me Roadshow which arrive in early March. Photo: Jason O'Brien

A WEEK of exciting events will celebrate Clarence Valley's unique story when the Heritage Near Me Roadshow rolls into Grafton, March 7-11.

The Clarence is only the second region in New South Wales to host the event, after Broken Hill's launch event in October last year.

Celebrating Clarence Valley's heritage will encourage locals to protect, share, and celebrate their unique local heritage.

For the first time, the Heritage Near Me Roadshow has teamed-up with OEH's innovative Saving our Species (SoS) program, to help the community better understand and appreciate the area's unique natural heritage alongside its Aboriginal culture and historic buildings.

A week of fun-filled activities in partnership with Clarence Valley Council will culminate in a Community Day on Saturday, March 11. Highlights include Aboriginal cultural dances, 'Penny' the SoS scent detection dog, a 360 degree video showcasing local heritage stories, great music and a sausage sizzle.