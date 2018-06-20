Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FEELING LUCKY: Paul Child has been working at Big River Glass for 30 years and says it's a good job with great people.
FEELING LUCKY: Paul Child has been working at Big River Glass for 30 years and says it's a good job with great people. Adam Hourigan
News

Celebrating the milestones in our community

Lesley Apps
by
18th Jun 2018 9:07 AM

STAYING in the same place of employ for most of your working life is getting rarer and rarer these days so with that in mind The Daily Examiner wants to celebrate people who have devoted their lives to their job.

The Daily Examiner has started a section dedicated to celebrating the milestones, and in this subscribe exclusive, today tells the story of Paul Child, who has been at Big River Glass for 30 years.

If you have or know someone who has clocked up 20 years of service or more in the same place let us know. It's worth celebrating we think. Email us: newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au or call 6643 0500

big river glass long service milestones paul child
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Go west for the growth in Clarence property prices

    premium_icon Go west for the growth in Clarence property prices

    Property The coast is where all the real estate action is, but statisically, new reports shows the growth is in a quieter setting

    YOUR SAY: Plenty of talk about rubbish

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Plenty of talk about rubbish

    Council News Cleanup attracts plenty of strong opinions

    Drug find north of Whiporie

    Drug find north of Whiporie

    Crime Man arrested by Richmond police

    Giant book sale helps schoolkids in need

    Giant book sale helps schoolkids in need

    News Lower Clarence initiative helping health and education abroad

    Local Partners