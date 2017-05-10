Celebrating volunteers in the Clarence

HELPING HAND: Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary members Margaret Davis and Sandra Bradbury show off their wares at the Combined Seniors Groups day.

THIS WEEK, Volunteering Clarence Valley and Volunteering Australia are celebrating the contribution that volunteers give their community as part of National Volunteers Week.

According to Volunteers Australia, there are 5.8 million Australians who engage in volunteering activities and programs, making an estimated annual economic and social contribution of $290 billion.

Volunteering Australia CEO Adrienne Picone said volunteering has a range of benefits.

"It is essential to building strong and resilient communities, and encourages economic participation, mitigates isolation and loneliness, and increases social inclusion and community participation," she said.

"Volunteers also gain valuable skills, and develop personally and professionally from their involvement in volunteering."

To thank the volunteers in the area, Volunteering Clarence Valley are holding a free movie screening of Going in Style, starring Morgan Freeman, Matt Dillon, Michael Caine and more today at the Yamba Cinema.

There are limited tickets still available, so if you're a volunteer, turn up at the cinema at 10am for a 10.30am start. Tickets will be first in, best dressed.

Volunteering in the Valley

If you want to get involved and become a volunteer, you can get in touch with Volunteering Clarence Valley on Facebook, or by calling 6640 3812.