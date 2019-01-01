Menu
Photographer Adam Hourigan saw Brisbane couple Yanisa Tasu and Franco Onate's Kombi with a great view of the Yamba New Years midnight fireworks at the top of Yamba hill and decided to create a piece of multiple exposure art for them having a kiss to ring in the new year. The couple are from Brisbane, and are travelling in their newly rebuilt Kombi up and down the coast, stopping at Yamba to celebrate the New year.
CELEBRATION: Yamba blown away by New Years revelry

1st Jan 2019 4:09 AM
HIGH winds may have seen fewer than usual pack the Yamba coastline this New Years, but it didn't stop the enthusiasm for the event.

Thousands gathered to watch the traditional Pacific Hotel fireworks that again flew high over Main Beach, astounding the young and the old, with many tourists heard commenting they'd never seen such a display.

 

The midnight fireworks explode over Main Beach Yamba for New Years 2019.
For Brisbane couple Yanisa Tasu and Franco Onate, the lined up their Kombi, fresh with a new motor with a view that overlooked the fireworks and the ocean from high on Yamba hill.

"We've been travelling around, down to Coffs Harbour, and decided to stop in at Yamba. We're driving around for a few weeks, and was going to head to Sydney, but we're not sure now," Mr Onate said.

Earlier in the night, there was plenty of music to choose from in Yamba's venues, and plenty chose to stay into the small hours in Yamba's restaurants, many packed as soon as they opened.

 

But it was the fireworks they came to see, and neither the family carnival display at Ford Park at 9pm, or the midnight Pacific Hotel ones disappointed, with an array of colour, shapes and sized that made sure everyone's night ended with a bang.

If you missed the midnight fireworks, you're in luck, as we've got the entire near 10-minute show right here. Enjoy the show.

If you're looking for the highlights of the Yamba carnival fireworks, you can read all about it here.

