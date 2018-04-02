Celebrations, death and dreams in God's Waiting Room

HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY: The cast of Life and Death in God's Waiting Room help Ben blow out the candles on his birthday cake at the Pelican Playhouse.

WHEN you're in God's waiting room, you might see a ghost... or will you?

The highly-anticipated Life and Death in God's Waiting Room is almost here, kicking off as part of the Seniors Festival and Plunge Festival on Friday night.

This is author Dorothy Hillis' sequel to last year's Seniors Week hit, God's Waiting Room, about the trials and tribulations of waiting for death - the funny, sad, and everything in between moments in life.

With many of the same characters back for more (with a few new faces in the line-up playing old favourites), the new play is all about coming to terms with death.

"In the last (play), we saw Ben coming up to his 100th birthday and we had all these people coming in and settling in and the novelty of giving up their homes,” Dorothy said.

"This one, we're looking at the topic of death, because it's a topic we don't talk about.

"So I wanted to bring it out in such a way that people would discuss it without much emotion.”

With death the main theme of Life and Death in God's Waiting Room, there are still a few surprises in store for the audience, which Dorothy was tight-lipped about.

But she did say the play would look at the hopes and dreams of the characters and the things they missed out on in life.

"They're going to make their dreams come true and they all talk about everything they've wanted to do in life and now they've finally got the chance,” she said.

Life and Death in God's Waiting Room at Pelican Playhouse on April 6-7 at 7.30pm and April 8 at 2pm, April 13-14 at 7.30pm and April 15 at 2pm. Tickets from South Grafton News and Gifts.