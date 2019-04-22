Celebrities, protesters unite at Stop Adani rally

Up to 3,000 climate change activists joined Bob Brown yesterday to rally against the controversial Adani mine proposed to be built inland of the Great Barrier Reef.

ABOUT 3000 climate change activists joined Bob Brown at Mullumbimby yesterday to rally against the controversial Adani mine proposed to be built inland of the Great Barrier Reef.

Some protesters will venture on and join the StopAdani convoy driving north to later rally in Canberra leading up to the election.

The rally began at 2pm with local activists, celebrities and Mr Brown expressing pleas for support to consider the environmental impact of building Australia's biggest coal mine.

"The simplest act of our Prime Minister is to hold up a lump of coal and say that is good for humanity. No, Scott Morrison, that is not good for humanity, that is an insult to everybody in this country," Mr Brown said.

"They are thieves of the future of this planet.'

Celebrities Rob Hirst and Isabel Lucas also appeared on stage to encourage the crowd in their actions towards climate change.

One local protester Meggan Jack brought along her handmade crochet coral reefs which she plans to sell and donate to the grass roots activists because she was unable to go on the convoy.

"I'd like to see an end to fossil fuels all together and push towards renewable energy. The climate is in crisis," she said.