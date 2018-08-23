Menu
One of the many Donald Trump meme’s floating around the internet. Picture: Twitter
Politics

Celebs skewer Trump’s bad day with memes

by Staff writers
23rd Aug 2018 4:12 AM

CELEBRITIES from Cher, to Isla Fisher and Will & Grace star Debra Messing were among the social media users to stick the boot into Donald Trump after two of his close aides were found guilty of federal crimes.

The internet reacted swiftly to the news that Mr Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen had pleaded guilty to campaign finance breaches, saying his boss directed him to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels, on the same day as the US President's former campaign chief was found guilty by a jury of his peers to eight federal counts of tax fraud.

Even Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with the Us President and was paid off by Michael Cohen, couldn't resist tweeting after enduring months of attacks on her credibility.

Celebrating Manafort’s verdict today #crimedoesntpay

A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

