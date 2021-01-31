Celebrity spruiker denies cash grab claim

A Queensland celebrity seminar spruiker, whose previous company went bust in a failed bid to bring Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon to Australia for a speaking event, has denied she is liable to repay a former friend nearly $245,000.

Jacqueline Terri Nagle, 49, from Scarborough, in Brisbane's north, and her company JTN Investment Company Pty Ltd - trading as Speakable You - state in their defence pleading filed in the District Court in Brisbane that the claims of $244,700 alleged to be owing in the statement of claim filed in court are "incomplete and inaccurate".

Ms Nagle's former friend and investor Karen Daphne McCauley, 63, from Brookfield, in Brisbane's west, filed the claim in court last month alleging Ms Nagle has failed to repay her loans and allegedly unauthorised bank transfers, despite repeated demands for the money.

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon. Picture: instagram.com/reesewitherspoon

In her two-page defence filing Ms Nagle and her company also deny that a $5000 payment she is alleged to have received from Ms McCauley was just "temporary" funding which was repayable to Ms McCauley "on demand".

Ms McCauley states in her claim that Ms Nagle repaid a total of $15,000 to her on March 12 and May 15 last year, "but have otherwise.. failed to make payments" under a repayment deal.

Ms Nagle agrees with Ms McCauley's assertion that she repaid the $15,000, her defence states.

Ms Nagle says she "does not admit" to Ms McCauley's claim that she has suffered loss by Ms Nagles breach of various loan agreements, and does not admit that she or her company "have failed, refused or neglected to pay" the money.

Ms Nagle admits that Ms McCauley advanced her $30,000 in November 2018, court documents state.

The $244,700 is alleged to include $12,210 for "coaching fees" charged to Mrs McCauley's credit card allegedly by Ms Nagle in 2018 without Mrs McCauley's knowledge when no coaching was given.

Jacqueline Nagle with a cardboard cut out of Reese Witherspoon. Picture: Supplied

A further $82,500 was allegedly taken from her bank account between July and October 2018 and $112,500 loaned to Ms Nagle.

But Ms Nagle does not agree with this calculation of the amount owing, her defence states.

The pair met in late 2017 when Ms McCauley sought coaching from Ms Nagle, the claim states.

Ms Nagle did not respond to an email request for comment by the Courier Mail.

Ms Nagle's previous company - The Simpatico Connection Pty Ltd - went bust in 2016 owing creditor's more than $2.24 million after celebrity speaking events costing $2000 a head and featuring Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon were cancelled.

The cancellation came after only $207,000 worth of tickets were sold, far less than the $1.48 million cost of bringing Witherspoon to Australia.

Speakable You offers sales training, coaching in speechwriting and boasts it can boost clients' media profiles, according to its website.

No court date has been set for hearing.

Originally published as Celebrity spruiker denies cash grab claim