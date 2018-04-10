Celia all class after gutsy 10,000m run at games

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 09: Celia Sullohern of Australia (C) competes in the Women's 10,000 metres final during the Athletics on day five of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 9, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

SHE may not have won a medal, but Celia Sullohern, along with her Australian teammates won the hearts and minds of those watching at the end of the 10,000m race at the Commonwealth Games last night.

Yamba's Sullohern was the best of the Australian runners, clocking a new personal best by more than 40 seconds of to run sixth in the race won by Stella Chesang.

Praised for her brave run by commentators after the race, Sullohern joined her Australian teammates Madeline Hills and Eloise Wellings to wait and applaud the lapped runner Lineo Chaka, of Lesotho, who finished 5min10sec behind.

"I love racing with two Aussie girls who are such classy athletes,'' Sullohern said.

"It was lovely to stand there with those girls and show (a sporting gesture).''

Sullohern stuck with the African frontrunners, and moved to second place with two laps to go.

However, when the bell rang, the Ugandan athlete had another gear and sprinted away from the chasers.

"I gave my all and had a ball. The roar of the crowd just carried me,'' Sullohern said

"I didn't quite have it. The last lap is a killer.''

Sullohern has been the big improver of Australian athletics, first coming onto the Commonwealth Games radar when she won the Melbourne Marathon in October 2017.

"It wasn't even a figment of my mind at that point, so it's been a whirlwind six months just to be here."

Sullohern qualified for the 10,000m earlier this year, and then in a "test race" at the Australian Athletics Championships, became Australian champion and qualified for the 5000m, which she will race on Saturday night.

"It's such a privilege to compete with such classy athletes and I can't wait to do it all again for the Aussie crowd on Saturday," she said.