Celia inspires local parkrunners in her quest for gold

Tennyson Becker, 7 of Yamba Public School is excited to see fellow Yamba parkrunner Celia Sullohern run in the Commonwealth Games 5k event. Adam Hourigan

AS Celia Sullohern prepares to run for gold in the 5000m at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday night - she'll have a legion of supporters who have already seen her form over the distance first-hand.

Celia is a regular participant in the Yamba Parkrun, and not only holds the Australian female overall parkrun record at 15m57s, and also the overall record with the Yamba Club at 16m11s

And she's already inspired one of the younger participants to tell her story to his class.

Tennyson Becker, 7 gave a presentation to his Yamba Public School class on Celia's running and the Commonwealth Games, and what it was like to be able to run beside her.

"I've seen her running at Yamba, and it's amazing to see her go that quick," Tennyson said.

Tennyson attends the parkrun every week for the past year, and has given the two laps five kilometre distance a few tries, with a best time of just over 47 minutes, a time he said seeing Celia inspired him to get quicker.

"I'd really like to get it faster, but I'm also really interested in the sprinting. I got two ribbons at our carnival," he said.

"I'll be cheering her all the way on Saturday night."

Yamba parkrun organiser Vicki James said it was a privilege to have Celia at the Yamba parkrun.

"She is such a talented, hard working and quiet achiever," Ms James said.

"She is just so lovely. It's inspiring watching her and I'm sure it motivates others to strive for their own personal parkrun goals."

And while Ms James said the whole club was proud of her results and would be eagerly watching the race, she said anyone who wanted to give it a try would be quite welcome Saturday morning.

"The parkrun is a free, weekly, times 5km running and walking event suitable for everyone from walkers to world class athlete," she said.

"We start at 7am every Saturday at Ford Park in Yamba."

Celia Sullohern runs in the 5000m womens track event at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday night.

She ran the 10,000m earlier in the week, placing sixth in what was described as a "brave effort".