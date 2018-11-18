Menu
REPRESENTATIVE: Celia Sullohern in the Women's 5000m Final on day 10 of the XXI Commonwealth Games.
Sport

Celia makes it two in a row

18th Nov 2018 5:39 PM

SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR:

This year was a standout for Celia Sullohern, with a career highlight of representing Australia at the Commonwealth Games an achievement that earned her the Sportsperson of the Year Award for the second year running.

While Ms Sullohern recorded a fifth-place finish in the women's 5000m track final, it was an act of sportsmanship during the 10,000m, where she and her fellow Australian teammates waited for the final competitor to cross the line that attracted international attention.

This is the second time in two years Ms Sullohern has claimed the Clarence Valley Sports Awards Senior Sportsperson of the Year award.

Grafton Daily Examiner

