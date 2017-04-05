MAKING HER MARK: Celia racing to the top in triathlon

WINNER: Celia Sullohern after winning the BCU Coffs Tri in March. View all images at www.nashyspix.com

SENIOR SPORTSPERSON: Celia Sullohern might only be a new face on the open triathlon circuit, but she has already made a mark on the sport.

In only her third competitive triathlon Sullohern took out the Open BCU Coffs Olympic Triathlon and NSW age-group title, and has backed that up with a second place at the 2017 Kingscliff Olympic Triathlon, and for her efforts she has also won Jetts Fitness Sportsperson of the Month for March.

Sullohern said the BCU Coffs Tri was her first time racing in the open age division, and was just hoping to get some experience racing in the event.

"I had just done age group stuff before that, so I wasn't really expecting anything from it," she said.

"The race felt really good, I was happy with my swim and on the bike I was working away, and on the run I'm always a bit more confident but I didn't think I could have caught the girls in front of me."

In fourth place coming into the final 10km run stage, Sullohern managed to make up almost seven minutes to take out the win.

"It was really good on that course because there's so many other people on the jetty so I worked my way up and caught people as I went," Sullohern said.

"One of the guys I train with told I had moved into second, so that's when I knew I had a shot so I really put in the kilometre. I was pretty excited, I think I was high on the adrenalin."

Off the back of her strong performances, Sullohern has attracted the attention of the Australian Institue of Sport, who have invited her to take part in a training camp in Canberra in May.

"That's something I'm pretty excited about, it'll be a chance to meet the crew and see what they do," she said.

"It's still early days at the moment, and I'm just enjoying being involved in the sport at the moment."

Coming from a running background, with a swag of cross country titles as a junior, Sullohern said she likes the variety triathlons bring.

"I like mixing it up with the variety of training with the swimming and cycling," she said.

"I also think it's a lot more social, you can do different legs with different people. When you're running you're doing a lot of kilometres on your own.

"I think because I'm still developing the swim and ride it's exciting because I get to see a lot of improvement in it, and it's been nice travelling to different events locally."

With the Yamba Triathlon Festival fast approaching, the 24-year-old was hard at work training with Darren Adams at Swift Multisport and clubmates at Clarence Valley Tri Club.

"I'm keen to see what I can do over the longer course distance in the Ultimate Triathlon," she said.

"I'm not sure how I'll go but it'll just be really good to race over the longer distance. Hopefully it'll be a nice chance to display the area to a whole lot of people."