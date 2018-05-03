Celia's sporting moment goes global

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 09: Lineo Chaka of Lesotho is greeted by Eloise Wellings of Australia, Madeline Hills of Australia and Celia Sullohern of Australia as she finishes the Women's 10,000 metres final during the Athletics on day five of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 9, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

SHE may have won the hearts of our nation, but now Celia Sullohern's act of sportsmanship with her fellow 10,000m runners has attracted international attention.

Their act of waiting for the final runner to cross the finish line after their race at the recent Commonwealth Games has been nominated for the Laureus Sporting Moment of the Month.

The Laureus Sporting Awards are the biggest awards in the world, covering sports worldwide, with the moment of the month campaign culminating in the award of the Moment of the Year being presented at the annual award ceremony.

Sullohern nominated for Laureus Award: For the Australian runners 10000m act of sportsmanship, they have been nominated for the Laureus sporting moment of the month

The citation reads: "10,000m running may be considered an individual sport but Australian athletes Celia Sullohern, Madeline Hills and Eloise Wellings rebuked this notion when they demonstrated the ultimate act of 'team playing' and sportsmanship. During this year's Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast, Lineo Chaka, representing the southern African nation of Lesotho, ran the last few laps of the women's 10,000 metres five minutes behind the winner Chesang and three minutes behind the runner in front of her."

"The home stretch would have been a lonely one for Chaka's first attempt at running a 10,000m but for the three Australian athletes who remained on the track waiting for her to finish despite the exhaustion they must have felt after one of the most gruelling events in the Games. Yet as Chaka approached the finish line, with the almost-capacity crowd urging her on, the three Australians were clapping and cheering the 30-year-old, encouraging her to run as strongly as she could. Once the tired Chaka had come to a standstill, after stopping the clock at 36:55.77, she was met with hugs from Sullohern, Hills and Wellings in a moment befitting the 'Friendly Games' moniker that is always associated with the Commonwealth Games. "It was lovely to stand there and show what I hope was a bit of Aussie sportsmanship," said Sullohern."

The winner is determined by public vote, and at the time of writing, Sullohern's act of kindness was in the lead with 44% of the total vote. They are up against stories of a soccer player who battled cancer twice getting to play at Wembley, a Chicago nun who helped her inspire he local college to NCAA success, and the kindness of Russian tennis player Alexander Zverev to a young fan.

You can vote for the moment by visiting here: https://mylaureus.com. Voting closes at the end of May.