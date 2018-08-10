Saving the best to last: Celine, Farnsie stun fans with duet

SHE'S been singing his praises all tour - now, Celine Dion's duetted with the man himself.

The Canadian chanteuse delighted fans during the final night of her Australian tour at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena last night, belting out John Farnham's stone-cold classic You're the Voice … as a duet with Farnsie.

Dion had sung Farnham's 1986 hit on every date of her sellout Australian tour, praising his talents each time, but saved her duet with the man himself until the very last night.

Master of the tease, Dion waited until almost two minutes into the song to bring Farnham out to join her on stage, earning gasps and applause with her 'big reveal.'

She kept Farnham on stage or several minutes after their duet, telling the Aussie star she's been singing along to his songs for "more than 20 years."

"I still can't believe that I got to perform You're the Voice with @johnfarnham! John, thank you for your incredible talent. I love you! Thank you, Melbourne," Dion wrote on Twitter after the show.

Dion's hit-heavy Australian tour has been quite the lovefest, with fans thrilled to have her back after a ten-year absence from our shores. Even visiting pop star Katy Perry, touring the country's arenas at the same time as Dion, couldn't hide her fangirling when Dion attended her show:

The stars of brilliant Kiwi comedy The Breaker-Upperers, Madeline Sami and Jackie Van Beek, also mounted a two-woman campaign to meet Celine during their Australian promo visit. The pair's film includes a show-stopping Celine karaoke sequence, and devoted Dion fan Sami was barely seen without her Celine Dion t-shirt during their Aussie interviews.

Their efforts paid off at Tuesday night's Melbourne show, with a backstage meeting with the woman herself:

Dion's tour continues with three dates at Auckland's Spark Arena from August 11-14.