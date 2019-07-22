Menu
Crime

Cell doors ‘cut open with chainsaws’ in bloody youth riot

by Stuart McLean
22nd Jul 2019 5:27 AM
THE juvenile justice centre at Kariong was placed into lockdown after a group of youths allegedly used chainsaws to cut open all the cell doors, sparking a bloody riot.

Multiple emergency services were called to the Central Coast centre following reports of multiple inmates being injured in the riot.

Initial reports indicated up to eight youths had been stabbed along with several others who sustained injuries including broken legs and arms.

Young people were seen standing on the roof of the centre. Picture: TNV/ Dave Cleaverly
Young people were seen standing on the roof of the centre. Picture: TNV/ Dave Cleaverly

 

Paramedics called to the centre to treat the injured were forced to lock themselves in a secured area while the violence continued. Several youths were on the roof of the centre hurling abuse.

A fleet of 16 ambulances, fire fighters and police rushed to the area to deal with the major incident which took place around 8.40pm, establishing a perimeter around the centre.

Firefighters and emergency workers who were in a compound were ordered to lock themselves in their vehicles for safety.

Paramedics were forced to lock themselves into a secured area. Picture: TNV/ Dave Cleaverly
Paramedics were forced to lock themselves into a secured area. Picture: TNV/ Dave Cleaverly

A police spokeswoman said police had established a perimeter around the centre and were dealing with an unfolding situation.

The Police helicopter was also called to the area to help monitor the unfolding situation.

It’s believed up to eight people were stabbed during the riot. Picture: TNV/ Dave Cleaverly
It’s believed up to eight people were stabbed during the riot. Picture: TNV/ Dave Cleaverly
Emergency crews have established a perimeter around the complex. Picture: TNV/ Dave Cleaverly
Emergency crews have established a perimeter around the complex. Picture: TNV/ Dave Cleaverly

