Cell mate assault began with name calling

JAIL TIME: A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to two and a half years in custody. Valerie Horton

A 36-YEAR-OLD Lismore man has been sentenced to jail after name-calling escalated into a discussion with a cell mate to a violent assault.

Adrian Grahame, appeared via audio visual link in Grafton Local Court on Monday on several charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and larceny.

Magistrate Karen Stafford handed down an aggregate sentence of two and a half years' jail time with an 18-month non-parole period.

Police facts tendered to the court alleged a discussion between Grahame and his cell-mate escalated after Grahame was called a "kid brain" who thought he was "above the law".

Grahame was serving a seven month term at Grafton jail for assault matters and a breach of an AVO at the time of the attack.

Police alleged Grahame punched the victim in the face several times and caused him to fall backwards into a sink.

Grahame's solicitor said his client suffered numerous mental health conditions including post traumatic stress disorder and bi-polar disorder.

"He acknowledges he is in a cycle of offending, getting out and re-offending, he has been in that cycle for decades," he said.

He also submitted the assault committed while in custody was a "short, sharp assault" and there was "provocation in terms of names being called".

While on bail for prior charges, police alleged Grahame punched a woman who claimed to be pregnant.

Ms Stafford said there was "swelling to both eyes, and blood down her face".

Also while on bail, Grahame stole a woman's wallet and tobacco to the value of $60,000.

Ms Stafford said he had a criminal history "around the country".

"In fact there were few states I didn't see on your record," she said.

"You are a young man with an extensive criminal history and a long running drug addiction."

Ms Stafford said Grahame's rehabilitation prospects were lessened due to the assault of his cell mate, but expressions of remorse indicated a "window of opportunity".