Celtics mock Sixers star after storm off

WITH his comical facial accessory, it seemed destined that Philadelphia superstar Joel Embiid was going to become the masked villain of the NBA playoffs - and in the eyes of the Boston Celtics' dressing room that's exactly what he became.

A first-time NBA All Star this season, the Sixers giant became the hero Philly fans deserved as he led his team to the Eastern Conference semi-finals before he was bundled out alongside Aussie teammate Ben Simmons by an under-strength Boston Celtics team.

The Celtics' 4-1 series win had everything - especially in a frenetic Game 5 in Boston where Philadelphia led inside the final two minutes.

Embiid was also on the end of a controversial call when Aussie centre Aron Baynes got away with not giving up a foul on his Sixers' rival when the Cameroon star went to the rim with Philadelphia trailing by two-points with less than 20 seconds to play.

Embiid was filthy at the no-call. He had been filthy plenty of other times this series too.

Marcus Morris won this exchange.

He clashed regularly with Celtics veteran Al Horford as they tussled in the paint.

He had a highly publicised running smack-talk battle with Terry Rozier and Marcus Morris, including the moment Morris waved three fingers in his face as the Celtics shot out to a 3-0 series lead.

And after all that heat, he could only watch on as Simmons' final pass was picked off in the dying seconds of Boston's dramatic, series-clinching win in Game 5 at the Boston Garden Arena.

It's why his decision to storm off the court without shaking hands with Celtics players as the home crowd erupted is completely understandable - but not forgivable, at least in the eyes of the Celtics.

According to a report, several Celtics players were heard jabbering inside their locker room about Embiid's storm off as they celebrated their passage through to the Eastern Conference finals.

A report by Yahoo Sports claims one Celtics player said, "At least man up" as they discussed Embiid's defeat.

Embiid went on to face up to the media after the game and spoke with due respect and sportsmanship about the Celtics' impressive series win without stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

"Gotta give them a lot of respect," Embiid said after the game.

"They play well together. They made some tough shots throughout the series. It sucks, but you gotta learn from it and come back next year even better."

Embiid already turned his attention to the Sixers next campaign, saying he and Ben Simmons shared a moment in the away team dressing room where they re-affirmed their playoffs exit is just the start of their journey together.

Dario Saric shoots over Marcus Smart.

"Me and Ben have a lot of room to grow," Embiid said.

"I was thinking about it, just looking at [Kevin Durant] and [Russell] Westbrook, what they did the first season together, I think they won 28 games.

"Looking at what we did, we have a bright future. [Simmons] came up to me, showed me his hands, and said there's going to be a lot of rings. I was like, for sure. We have a bright future."

Meanwhile, the NBA's officials report into the Celtics' Game 5 victory has confirmed the Sixers were hard done by when Embiid was not awarded a foul when Baynes reached across him.

Not only did the referees get it wrong when they failed to call Aussie centre Baynes for fouling Embiid on his attempted game-tying layup with 15 seconds to play - they also blew two other calls in the final 45 seconds that went against Philly.

The game was tied at 109-109 when Dario Saric received the ball in the post with Marcus Smart guarding him.

On review, the NBA concluded Smart initiated illegal contact with Saric that impeded him in the post. But the referees swallowed their whistles and Saric lost control of the ball, leading to a turnover and Jayson Tatum's lead-taking layup at the other end.

After a time-out, the 76ers fed Embiid down low. He battled his way to the basket but missed his shot. The NBA's report stated "Baynes makes contact to Embiid's arm that affects his shot attempt near the rim".

Philadelphia was forced to foul and after Terry Rozier made both free throws, JJ Redick kept the visitors' hopes alive by hitting a three to make it 113-112. Philly then fouled Marcus Smart, who missed his first free throw before making his second (despite trying to miss).

Ben Simmons shoots over Marcus Morris.

It left the 76ers 2.4 seconds to go for a game-winner, but Simmons' heave down the court was intercepted by Smart.

The icing on the cake for Philly fans? The NBA conceded Smart travelled before throwing the ball in the air in celebration: "Smart gathers the ball while landing on his right foot, after which he steps back with his left (establishing it as his pivot foot), then right. He then steps slightly with his left again before jumping to release the ball."

There was little objection by the Sixers post-game because they understood you can't rely on these types of calls at the end of playoff games.

"I thought the refs were great tonight, but there could've been something (a foul from Baynes) there," was as far as Embiid would go.