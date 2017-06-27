CENSUS 2016: Results for the Clarence Valley

THE Australian Bureau of Statistics has crunched the numbers following last year's census, with some interesting results to come out for the Clarence Valley.

Since the figures were released this morning, here is a brief snapshot of what we know about the Clarence Valley so far.

Population

The Clarence Valley Local Government Area has a population of 50,671, an increase of around 2% from the 2011 census and about 5% from the 2006 census. The Valley is an ageing area though, with our median (middle number in a data set) age increasing from 44 in 2006 to 49 in 2016, 11 years above the New South Wales and Australian median. The female population accounts for 50.4% of the Clarence Valley population.

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people made up 6.3% of the population, almost double that of the NSW and Australian figures of 2.9% and 2.8% respectively.

In terms of income, the median total personal income for people 15 years and older is $477 a week, while the family median weekly income is $1133 and household is $910.

Housing

The median rent per week is $260 and median monthly mortgage repayment is $1300. Rentals in the Clarence Valley grew 13.117% from the 2006 census, with 25.4% of occupied private dwelling rented, below the state average of 31.8%. Owned outright accounts for 44%, and owned with a mortgage accounts for 5259 or 26.8% of occupied private dwellings. There's an average of 2.3 people per household, with the median weekly rent costing $255 a week and median monthly mortgage repayments are $1300.

Education

In the Clarence Valley, 27.5% of the population were attending an educational institution at the time of the census, with a majority of those (27.3%) at primary school, followed by secondary school (20.8%) and a tertiary or technical institution (12.4%).

Families

The top response to family composition was couples without children, with 6554 or 48.4% responding in the Clarence Valley. This figure is higher than the NSW response of 36.6% and the Australian figures at 37.8%. Of the families in the Clarence Valley 32.1% were couples with children, while 18.1% were one parent families. 18.7% of single parents were male.

When it comes to marital status, the Clarence Valley reported higher separated and divorced rates when compared to the state and national figures, with 15.4% of people in the Clarence Valley either divorced or separated, compared to 11.5% in NSW and 11.7% across Australia.

In total, 47.1% of people in the Clarence Valley aged 15 years and over were married in 2016.

Religion

Nationally the census has pointed towards Australia losing its religion, and it seems the trend is being replicated in the Clarence Valley. While as a whole Christianity was the largest religious group reported overall, No Religion secured the single largest response with 26.4% of the Clarence Valley or 13,387 people taking this option. Anglican was the next common response with 25.7% of the population, followed by Catholic (20%), Not State (10.4%) and Presbyterian and Reformed (6%).

More statistical data on the Clarence Valley can be found on the ABS website.