MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA — NOVEMBER 30: Nate Jawai of the Boomers shoots during the FIBA World Cup Qualifier match between the Australian Boomers and Iran at Margaret Court Arena on November 30, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Basketball

Jawai shows Loughton how

by Jordan gerrans
2nd Dec 2018 4:01 PM
Skipper Alex Loughton believes the Taipans can learn from how the Australian Boomers used Nate Jawai in his return to International basketball.

Jawai collected eight points and two rebounds in his 10 minutes on the court on Friday as the green and gold cruised to a comfortable win over Iran.

The evergreen 35-year-old liked what he saw from his imposing teammate and hopes his promising form will translate back to club level.

"Nate was really efficient," Loughton said yesterday morning as the club held their Members Christmas Party at iPlay.

"They used him well when he was on the floor, they really fed him.

"I will be looking to that style of play, how they fed him and made him go to work.

"I want to see that same form when he comes back and we as a team need to look to use him in those bursts when he can be really dominant."

With their path to the World Cup running through the Asian zone for the first time, the Boomers punched their ticket to next year's event in China with Friday night's 76-47 win over Iran in Melbourne.

They have final three qualification matches remaining, starting tonight against Qatar.

