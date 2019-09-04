Centre opens to air of optimism

THE ribbon was cut on the Valley's newest education centre to a packed room of people with high hopes for the new facility.

As the Country Universities Centre was officially opened in Grafton yesterday, there was a sense of optimism that the program would make a difference to the Clarence Valley community.

One of the centre's new students, Cindy Kennedy - studying a Bachelor of Digital Business through Southern Cross University - praised the new facility and highlighted the difference that it had already made to the lives of some students and their families.

"A lot of us live out of town and are on very limited satellite internet and wouldn't be able to study at a tertiary level without a facility like this,” Ms Kennedy said.

"There are so many things you can't do without good-quality internet so having a facility like this where we can come and go as we like ... just makes it so accessible and achievable for us.

"The other thing I have noticed is the impact it has had on my family already. In just a couple of weeks my kids now see that university is not just accessible but achievable and that is huge.”

Deputy Premier John Barilaro was excited by the prospect of enabling students to become the first in their family to study at university, something he said was taken for granted by people in the city.

"You haven't just changed an individual, you have changed a whole family and she will be an inspiration to her kids, an inspiration to family and (over time) you can turn the tide of people seeking tertiary education and enable them to do it in their own back yard,” Mr Barilaro said.

"Living in regional NSW should not be a compromise and enjoying the Clarence Valley's lifestyle benefits must not come at the expense of quality education and career opportunities.

"If this CUC only turns out 50 students a year, that is a success.”

The Country Universities Centre has already hit milestones, with chair of the board Scott Monaghan revealing the 57 admissions so far had outstripped their first-year goal of 40 students.

"It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the board, particularly Melanie Lamb, who has been very enthusiastic from day one,” Mr Monaghan said.

"I am sure that this will be much cherished by the community over the years to come.”

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said hometown tertiary study helped people gain qualifications to help meet the local demand for skilled workers, which in turn would encourage economic growth and the creation of new jobs in the region.

"Moving away from your family, friends and life to study for a better future is a sacrifice not everyone is able to make and this centre will give young people and mature-age students the opportunity to gain a tertiary qualification while continuing to be a part of the local community,” he said.

CUC chief executive Duncan Taylor implored those in attendance to get behind the centre to help ensure it could make a difference to the community.

"This is owned by the Clarence Valley and managed by the Clarence Valley to fit the purposes of the Clarence Valley,” he said.

"I encourage everyone here to work with the centre to nurture it, to fill it with opportunities and fill it with success for the students which will come through here.”