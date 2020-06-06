CENTRES: Vote for your Dream Team representatives
RUGBY LEAGUE: After two incredibly close weeks of voting it's time to decide the Clarence Valley Dream Team of the Decade centres.
One of the most dynamic positions on the field, centres often offer a mix of speed a size that can provide the knockout blow for any side.
The Clarence has seen some real stars popping up in the centre over the years. From multiple topscorers to bulldogs on and off the ball, rugby league fans will be licking their lips with the prospect of choosing two stars from our list of nominees.
Flying the flag for the South Grafton Rebels, we have Tom McGrady and Jay Melrose.
McGrady might look smaller than some of the other candidates but his ability to break the line left the opposition scratching their heads. He was a true speed merchant who could craft something out of nothing.
While Melrose may have had a short stint at the Rebels before moving on, he had as big a hand as any in the 2015 Group 2 premiership. Dubbed a "super centre" at the top of his game, Melrose won the Rex Hardaker Memorial Award for being the Group 2 Player of the Year with the most tries and the best and fairest award to boot.
The Lower Clarence Magpies are represented by the potent pairing of Dan Randall and Jerrys Byers.
Randall has been a loyal servant to the club and has assured them in times of uncertainty. He's as solid as a rock in defence and attack.
Byers is a top-quality back who knew how to get at the opposition. People talk about x-factor and Byers certainly had it.
Last but not least is the Grafton Ghosts, who boast one of the strongest backlines in bush footy with centres Dylan Collett and Aaron Hartmann dishing out the pain.
Collett has achieved an incredible amount for someone still in his early-20s. A frightening opponent to any side, he has been carving up the competition for some time now, earning multiple top tryscorer awards, even after missing a number of matches through injury.
Hartmann's time at the club puts him up there with the best centres for the Ghosts of all time. Unbeatable on his day, his gritty playing style gets you on the edge of your seat.
So there you have it, another cracking crop of Clarence talent to fight for a spot in the final Dream Team side.
Get behind your club and vote for your favourite players in the poll below!