CENTRES: Vote for your Dream Team representatives

NOMINEES: Grafton Ghosts Aaron Hartmann, South Grafton Rebels Tom McGrady and Lower Clarence Magpies Jerrys Byers are all up for the two centre positions in the Clarence Dream Team. Photos: Debrah Novak

RUGBY LEAGUE: After two incredibly close weeks of voting it's time to decide the Clarence Valley Dream Team of the Decade centres.

One of the most dynamic positions on the field, centres often offer a mix of speed a size that can provide the knockout blow for any side.

The Clarence has seen some real stars popping up in the centre over the years. From multiple topscorers to bulldogs on and off the ball, rugby league fans will be licking their lips with the prospect of choosing two stars from our list of nominees.

Flying the flag for the South Grafton Rebels, we have Tom McGrady and Jay Melrose.

Rebels' young flier Tom McGrady takes off around a defender during the South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Harbour Comets Group 2 major semi-final at McKittrick Park.

McGrady might look smaller than some of the other candidates but his ability to break the line left the opposition scratching their heads. He was a true speed merchant who could craft something out of nothing.

South Grafton Rebels came up against Orara Valley at McKittrick Park South Grafton. Rebel Jay Melrose with the ball during the match. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

While Melrose may have had a short stint at the Rebels before moving on, he had as big a hand as any in the 2015 Group 2 premiership. Dubbed a "super centre" at the top of his game, Melrose won the Rex Hardaker Memorial Award for being the Group 2 Player of the Year with the most tries and the best and fairest award to boot.

The Lower Clarence Magpies are represented by the potent pairing of Dan Randall and Jerrys Byers.

LEADER: Lower Clarence Magpies captain Dan Randall worked hard to inspire his team against the Ballina Seagulls.

Randall has been a loyal servant to the club and has assured them in times of uncertainty. He's as solid as a rock in defence and attack.

Lower Clarence Magpie 1st Grade rugby league match against Ballina at the Maclean Showground. Magpie Jerrys Byers motors down the side line to score a try. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Byers is a top-quality back who knew how to get at the opposition. People talk about x-factor and Byers certainly had it.

Last but not least is the Grafton Ghosts, who boast one of the strongest backlines in bush footy with centres Dylan Collett and Aaron Hartmann dishing out the pain.

FLYING HIGH: Grafton Ghosts centre Dylan Collett was on fire against the Coffs Harbour Comets in Sunday's Group 2 Rugby League grand final.

Collett has achieved an incredible amount for someone still in his early-20s. A frightening opponent to any side, he has been carving up the competition for some time now, earning multiple top tryscorer awards, even after missing a number of matches through injury.

First round NRRRL competition 1st grade rugby league match between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at McGuren Park. Ghosts Aaron Hartmann looks to off load the ball. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Hartmann's time at the club puts him up there with the best centres for the Ghosts of all time. Unbeatable on his day, his gritty playing style gets you on the edge of your seat.

So there you have it, another cracking crop of Clarence talent to fight for a spot in the final Dream Team side.

Get behind your club and vote for your favourite players in the poll below!