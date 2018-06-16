CENTURION: Don to ring in milestone with style

Anthony Don of the Titans is tackled by Leivaha Pulu (left) and Blake Green of the Warriors during the NRL clash earlier this year.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Anthony Don could be in line to celebrate his 100th NRL appearance with a new contract at the Gold Coast Titans.

The former Grafton Ghosts fullback was a late bloomer in the NRL, making his debut for the Titans at 25 back in 2013.

The winger soared across the goal line on debut against the Parramatta Eels, which was a sign of things to come as the winger has notched up 58career tries since.

He has risen through the ranks on the Glitter Strip to become a cult favourite for fans and last year clinched the Paul Broughton Medal as the Titans' best and fairest in 2017.

But this season has been a year of struggles for the winger, who was behind the eight ball from day one after multiple surgeries in the off-season.

"(This season) hasn't been as good as what I would have liked. There is a lot of things I need to improve on, and that is what I am trying to do with each training session,” he said.

"Hopefully in the back end of the season I can improve my form, and the Titans can improve as we make a charge toward the finals.”

Don is off-contract at the Titans at the end of the year but has made his intention of staying with the club clear.

On the eve of his milestone match against Canterbury-Bulldogs, it appears his prayers have been answered by coach Garth Brennan.

"Donny is a fan-favourite and a favourite of mine, so we'll sit down with Donny's management and see if we can keep him on board a bit longer,” Brennan said this week.

"The fact is, he is a local bloke that has come good later in life, and that is a credit to him.”

"I'm quite happy for him to play his 100th game.”