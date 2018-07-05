CENTURION: Looker firing on all cylinders ahead of carnival

SMILING ASSASSINS: Ben Looker and Jenny Graham have been a partnership on fire this racing season, and will be linking again today in the Grafton Cup Prelude.

Grafton CUP PRELUDE: Fresh from raising the bat with a century of winners this season, Grafton-bred jockey Ben Looker is excited to be returning home for the biggest week of the year.

Since moving to Port Macquarie last year Looker has been in the form of his life, regularly racking up winners, including the $400,000 Country Championships final at Randwick on Victorem.

But it was his effort at Beaudesert just over a week ago that will rank high for the jockey. The Beaudesert Cup win on Allknight Saint was his fourth for the day and the 100th of his career.

"It was just an awesome day in the saddle. I was going in to Beaudesert on 96 thinking there might be a chance to bring up 100 at home during Cup week,” he said.

"Next thing I have ridden four winners and I was there. To have the 100th win be the Beaudesert Cup was special as well. I am just proud of all I have achieved this season.”

But the work is far from over for the 27-year-old, who has his sights on the Grafton Cup.

His first stop is the Grafton Cup Prelude (2215m), where he will rekindle his highly successful partnership with Port trainer Jenny Graham.

Looker will pilot the in-form Art Attack in the Prelude hoping to capitalise on recent success at Grafton.

"He is going to be really hard to beat, his form lately you can't fault it,” Looker said. "He was beaten by the bob of a head at Coffs Harbour last start, and now he comes back to Grafton carrying the minimum (54kg).

"If he was to come out and win the Prelude, I don't think he would disgrace himself in the Cup either. It is such a big prize, I reckon Jenny would have to take a shy at the stumps.”

Looker has a strong book of rides at Grafton today, also earning the sit on John Carlton Cup (1205m) topweight Just A Bullet for Brett Cavanough.

Looker will also take the reins on 2YO Maiden Plate (1006m) runner Casual Witness for leading Queensland trainer Tony Gollan.

"It's great to be getting rides for the big stables over the carnival,” he said. "I am in good form at the moment, but that is because I have had a fair bit of support behind me.”

Casual Witness, the latest in a long line of successful runners by champion sire Star Witness, will be having her first start after winning a recent trial at Doomben.