CENTURIONS: Milestone Redmen prepare for Trojan War

PROP STAR: Grafton Redmen front-rower Dan Blackman will join teammates Ed McGrath and Zac Mason-Gale in notching up 100-games on Saturday against the Lennox Head Trojans.

RUGBY UNION: Three Centurions and an army of Trojans.

Sounds like a primeval battle is about to take place.

The Hay Street Rugby Fields South Grafton will take centre stage on Saturday when the McKimms Grafton Redmen hosts the Lennox Head Trojans.

It promises to be a cracker of a game with a few interesting subplots thrown in to whet the appetite of the fans.

DOUBLE CENTURIES: Ed McGrath (left) and Zac Mason-Gale will both run out for the Grafton Redmen against Lennox Head on Saturday with 100-games under their belt.

Zac Mason-Gale, Ed McGrath and Dan Blackman will all run out for their 100th game against a side widely tipped to give the competition a real shake come finals.

Throw in an ex-Wallaby five-eighth and a former NSW Country centre and you have the perfect mix for an epic encounter.

Berrick Barnes, who played 51 Tests for the Wallabies, and NSW Country centre Sam Stewart, will line-up for the Trojans against the Redmen, who are still searching for their first win of the season.

“It will be our second home game this season and it should be a cracker,” Mason-Gale said during the week.

“Lennox is looking like they have a pretty hot side going on recent results.

“When you have a former Wallaby calling the shots at five-eighth and a former Country player lining up in the centres it should make things very interesting.

“They are both getting a fair bit of age about them but you can’t buy experience.”

Mason-Gale and McGrath said they were both proud to notch up such a significant milestone for the club.

“It will be a very proud moment for all of us,” McGrath said.

“Zac and I started playing juniors and if you counted those games we would have close to two hundred games.

“We also had some time off from rugby so to get to 100 is a fantastic achievement.”

Mason-Gale agreed: “I wasn’t sure I’d reach the hundred mark for one club, but it will a special day running out with Ed and Blackie (Dan Blackman).”

“Actually there should be four of us celebrating but unfortunately Trev (Trevor Walters) had his ACL done in the off-season.”

The Grafton RFC has a mandatory COVID safety plan in place promoting social distancing and hygiene practices.

a. Access restrictions with changes around clubhouse

b. Limited grandstand seating- supporters encouraged to bring own seating.

c. Supporters encouraged to sit around field.

d. Limited bar and canteen.

e. If you are unwell with flu-like symptoms please do not attend.