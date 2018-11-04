CENTURIONS: Top-order fires as Harwood grinds down Colts

ON THE ATTACK: Harwood opener Nathan Ensbey tonned up alongside new recruit Harry Bird in the North Coast Premier League clash against Coutts-Coffs Colts.

ON THE ATTACK: Harwood opener Nathan Ensbey tonned up alongside new recruit Harry Bird in the North Coast Premier League clash against Coutts-Coffs Colts. Adam Hourigan

CRICKET: Dominant has been a word used to describe the Harwood Premier League side for a number of years now.

But with three of their best players out, the side was never more dominant on the field than at the weekend as they racked up a monstrous total of 8-392 in 75 overs.

Playing against a weakened Coutts-Coffs Colts side who went on to the field with only 10 players, the Harwood top order was merciless with recruit Harry Bird and Nathan Ensbey scoring twin centuries in a 276-run second-wicket stand.

Despite the mercury rising steadily through the afternoon, Bird and Ensbey never lost their cool at the crease, working in tandem to grind the Colts' bowlers into the surface of Harwood Oval.

"It was a good day to bat that's for sure,” Ensbey said. "To their credit the Colts boys stuck to their guns all day, they never wavered. We just had to weather that first hour where there was a bit of sideways movement before the deck really flattened out.”

Harwood opener Mark Ensbey (3) missed an opportunity to cash in on the surface when he was trapped in front by Eli Fahey (2 for 68 off 14 overs) in the third over of the day, but from there it was a chanceless outing for the century-makers.

"He copped a bloody good rock, I felt a bit bad for him, but we just had to get on with the job,” Ensbey said. "We have had a bit of a lean time on the field to start the season so it was just really good to get out and spend quality time in the middle.

"Batting with Birdy is actually really good. He is a real mature bloke; he doesn't say much between overs, but what he does say, you definitely listen to.

"We spoke before the game and said that the top four really had a job to do, and I'm glad to see we got out there and did it.”

After batting for most of the afternoon, Ensbey was finally caught out off the bowling of Matt Rose for 131 in the 59th over.

It did not stop the rot for the Colts' side though with Doug Harris (38) knocking a quickfire 80-run stand with Bird before he was run out by the sharp fielding of Fahey.

Harwood young guns Oscar Pilon and Josh Johnson both got time at the crease against the Colts' attack but struggled to alter the scoreline as the side finished on 392 at the end of the afternoon.

Colts will now have a mountain to climb next week if they are to secure the result against Harwood, who will welcome back Country Championships representatives Ben and Hayden McMahon and Brandon Honeybrook.

"It is definitely a winning total; I haven't been in too many sides who hit almost 400 runs,” Ensbey said. "We will just have to go out there and do what we do, and just bowl tight lines. It definitely gives our bowlers something to bowl to.”