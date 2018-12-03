Century of satisfaction for Tucabia master blaster

TOP KNOCK: Matt Dougherty is congratulated by Tom Cootes after bringing up his century for GI Hotel Tucabia in the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League round four match against Phil Lloyd Earthmoving Tucabia-Copmanhurst on Saturday.

TOP KNOCK: Matt Dougherty is congratulated by Tom Cootes after bringing up his century for GI Hotel Tucabia in the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League round four match against Phil Lloyd Earthmoving Tucabia-Copmanhurst on Saturday. Bill North

CRCA CRICKET: Renowned power hitter Matt Dougherty has announced his re-emergence in Clarence cricket with a sensational century.

The former CRCA representative wicket-keeper missed a season and a half due to a shoulder injury before returning "keen as ever” for GI Hotel Tucabia Copmanhurst's 2018-19 campaign.

On Saturday he was back to his best for the competition favourites with a scorching 100 paving the way for a six-wicket victory against club rivals Phil Lloyd Earthmoving Tucabia-Copmanhurst at Ulmarra Showground.

"I couldn't have had another year off, I'm too keen,” Dougherty said. "There's still soreness (in the shoulder) when throwing but it's gone nearly back to normal and is a hundred per cent better than it was.

"I haven't had surgery, but watching the boys struggle for runs last year, I had to come back. I couldn't sit on the sidelines again.

"I haven't been this keen since I was 16. Having the year off has brought back the hunger.

"First grade hundreds don't come along every day, so it's bloody good to get one that's for sure, especially after the year off.”

It is almost three years since Dougherty last hit triple figures with 111 off 54 balls against South Services on December 20, 2015.

However, it was the relatively circumspect 83 balls that gave the 33-year-old particular satisfaction - arguably the longest innings of his career.

"I think my first hundred against Harwood was off 50-something balls, and then 54 balls for the 111, so to others facing 80-odd balls might seem like a fast one, but to me it seemed like I was batting for a year,” he said.

For the majority of his innings Dougherty forged a 130-run partnership with Tom Cootes (34).

"I batted with Tommy for 20 something overs, which is something I've always wanted to do but not something I've been able to properly do,” Dougherty said.

"I'm not often involved in long partnerships. I got a lot of satisfaction out of that one on Saturday.

"This one I didn't give any chances. Some weird things for me, like blocking and leaving for a whole over without scoring any runs.

"As they say, time in the middle.”

Dougherty as well supported in the runs department with Andrew Buchanan adding 66 not out and Rohan Hackett 59 at GI Hotel Tucabia successfully chased down 196 and then declared at 9 for 317.

However, for the second week in a row Earthmoving Tucabia's Brad Lloyd (26no) and Matt Summers (7no) denied the quicks new ball wickets to stave off any chance of an outright.

"Chasing 200 in the local derby, last year nine out of 10 times we probably wouldn't have got it,” Dougherty said.

"For the last few years, we haven't lived up to the potential that lies on paper with the bat. Yesterday hopefully a kickstart for a few more runs for everybody.

"Chop (Hackett) is definiely a good score this season, and then old Buck (Buchanan) got it done like he usually does.”

There was almost an embarrassing blemish for the scorers, however, as Dougherty's bat-raising boundary actually only took him to 99, with a single to long on at the end of the over bringing up the actual hundred before he then holed out to Tyson Blackadder in the deep to bring his innings to a close.

On Wednesday night Dougherty was again involved in a substantial partnership, scoring 32 not out off 21 balls in an unbeaten stand of 93 with fellow opener Blake Ryan (45 not out off 40 balls) to defeat GDSC Easts by 10 wickets in the Cleavers Mechanical Twenty20 Night Cricket clash at McKittrick Park.

"I was actually a bit more sore from Wednesday night,” Dougherty said. "Running between the wickets with Blake wasn't much fun.

"Today I'm just a bit sore in the forearms, that's about it.”