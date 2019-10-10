Seelands couple shot dead by same bullet

DOUBLE TRAGEDY: Henry and Agnes Long were tragically shot by the same bullet 100 years ago.

DOUBLE TRAGEDY: Henry and Agnes Long were tragically shot by the same bullet 100 years ago. Kathryn Lewis

A YOUNG Seelands couple became the victims of an equally horrific and absurd crime 100 years ago when they were shot dead with the same bullet.

Henry and Agnes Long were on Ryan St driving a horse and cart when they were struck by a bullet fired by Sidney Hampford Drew, a ship master, who was charged with manslaughter.

In The Daily Examiner on October 15, 1919, it was reported the tragedy occurred about 1.30pm as the couple were picking up supplies to return to their Seelands home.

When the shot rang out the horse wheeled around and Mrs Long toppled from the cart, her husband just behind her.

The couple were survived by their two children, 10 and 12, and their descendants remained in the area, where just two are still known to live today.

Maxine Ellis, the great-grand-daughter of Mr Long, remembered the bullet shell that claimed the life of her family in her grandmother's jewellery box.

"I used to play with it as a child," she said.

Decades ago the bullet shell was passed on to the Clarence River Historical Society where it can now be seen alongside a photo of the couple and the original article.

Now, on the 100th anniversary of her great-grandparents' death, Ms Ellis has organised a commemoration of their lives at the old Grafton Cemetery where they are buried alongside Mr Long's parents.

All are welcome this Sunday from noon-3pm.