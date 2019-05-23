CEO gives blow-by-blow account of council 'fracas' at trial

UPDATE Thursday 10am:

A GYMPIE District Court jury has begun forensic examination of video recordings made during a land rights demonstration that turned violent at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St office, almost three years ago.

Council CEO Bernard Smith told the court of tense moments during which he tried to de-escalate a physically violent situation which was like nothing he had experienced before.

Before the court are Aboriginal land rights activists Wit-boooka (charged as Gary Tomlinson, 52, of Southside), Djaa 'mee Gular Djan du Kabi (charged as Mervyn Alfred James Tomlinson, 54, of Bundaberg) and Djaki Widjung (charged as Diane Redden-King, 61, of Curra).

They have pleaded not guilty to a total of 18 charges, including one of forcible entry to council property, causing "reasonable fear to (Gympie Mayor) Michael William Curran.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran walks into Gympie District Court House Troy Jegers

Eight of the charges are against Wit-boooka, who is accused of assaulting five people including Mayor Cr Curran, Mr Smith, infrastructure services director Dimitri Scordalides, then-Senior Constable Daven Bruce Richards and Diana Elizabeth White.

The other two are also accused, with Wit-boooka, of assaulting Cr Curran and causing bodily harm.

They are represented by barristers rated in Doyle's Guide as three of Australia's top Native Title lawyers - Terry McAvoy QC (for Wit-boooka), Andrew Preston (for Mervyn Tomlinson) and David Yarrow, for Diane Redden-King).

Under cross-examination, Mr Smith agreed his conduct could be described as "playing Switzerland" by seeking to be a non-combatant and to help restore calm.

TRIAL DAY 2: Wit-boooka (charged as Gary Tomlinson) and Djaki Widjung (charged as Diane Redden-King) -facing the camera- and Djaa 'mee Gular Djan du Kabi (charged as Mervyn Tomlinson) -on the lawn to the right- out side Gympie District Court this morning. Arthur Gorrie

He had been positioned between Cr Curran and Wit-boooka and agreed Mervyn Tomlinson might have been in a similar situation and had "adopted a passive position throughout the melee.

"He was certainly not being aggressive and was probably the meat in the sandwich then," Mr Smith said.

"He was certainly, for most of my observation, not being aggressive."

He described an incident in which "a tall person,male" had entered the building "wearing a bright top and a flag around his shoulders."

He had become aware of two other non-staff members.

"He was being very vocal, talking about his right to be there. He was in a slightly agitated state.

"I think everyone was taken aback by what was happening."

"I asked him to leave. He said I had no authority to. He became more worked up, leading him to push my shoulder.

"I was getting more and more concerned about his state of mind. He became more agitated, continuing to talk in a raised voice.

"He is fairly imposing in stature when close to you. The push on my shoulder made me very concerned there was something else coming.

"I became more concerned he was going to strike me."

Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran. Gympie Regional Council Renee Albrecht

Cr Curran had been close behind him.

"About that time the mayor struck him and a fracas followed from there."

Under cross examination, Mr Smith said he recalled the mayor punching Wit-boooka and did not believe Wit-boooka struck back.

He rejected a suggestion that the shove he experienced occurred "after the punch (by the mayor)"

"With respect, I refute that strongly," he said.

Gary Tomlinson had "shoved the mayor into a partition... there was a bit of an entanglement (and) a flurry of arms and legs."

Mr Smith said his "main goal was to separate the two."

ANCIENT ORIGINS CLAIM: Land rights activist Wit-boooka shows rock indentations which he says were used by his Aboriginal ancestors to grind and prepare seeds and other foods at Rocky Ridge, in the path of the planned Bruce Highway by-pass of Gympie. Patrick Woods

Police had then arrived and when they moved to arrest Wit-boooka, "he said he did not recognise police authority to arrest him."

"The mayor (moved) to help and I ended up providing some assistance to one of the police.

"They (the demonstrators) refused to physically co-operate, pushed back and kept resisting.

"The situation came under control and they were taken away," he said.

The incident began about 11.30am when Wit-boooka entered a staff area, a call centre.

"He had things in his hand and in general terms was talking about the council being evicted."

The case continues today before Judge Bernard Porter.

EARLIER Wednesday 5pm: Trial told Mayor threw first punch, split protester's nose

A "PRE-EMPTIVE punch" by Gympie Region Mayor Mick Curran was identified yesterday as central to both the prosecution and defence case at the Gympie District Court trial of three Aboriginal land rights activists.

The three are charged over events during a protest and alleged invasion of Gympie Regional Council's Mary St offices almost three years ago.

The long-awaited trial began with opening addresses from Crown Prosecutor Ryder Reid and three of Australia's leading Native Title barristers, Tony McAvoy QC (representing Wit-boooka, charged as Gary Tomlinson, 52, of Southside), Andrew Preston (for Djaa 'mee Gular Djan du Kabi, charged as Mervyn Alfred Hames Tomlinson, 54, of Bundaberg) and David Yarrow (for Djaki Widjung, charged as Diane Patricia Reddden-King, 61, of Curra).

Wit-boooka (Gary Tomlinson) and Djaa'mee Gular Djan du Kabi (Mervyn Tomlinson) outside Gympie District Court this week. Arthur Gorrie

"We're evicting you," Mr Tomlinson is alleged to have told council staff that day.

"If you don't want to be in any trouble, you can move out to the footpath."

Mr Reid said this occurred after Mr Tomlinson had jumped the counter.

This was followed by a warning about being "hurt" and a statement that "We are re-asserting..."

Mr Tomlinson then entered a staff-only area and shouted at staff to get out and that "he was the new Mayor," he said.

Mr Tomlinson pushed a female employee, causing her to bump her head and pushed another staff member "with such force it caused a bruise," the court was told.

It heard the Mayor and council CEO Bernard Smith entered the room and Mr Tomlinson pushed Mr Smith in the shoulder.

This was followed by the Mayor "pre-emptively punching" Mr Tomlinson, who then pushed Cr Curran against a glass partition.

This was the basis of a charge against all three because the other two "were all aware of what he was doing."

The court heard Mervyn Tomlinson then joined in to protect Gary Tomlinson, and Gary Tomlinson "manoeuvred Cr Curran's arm against a door with such force it caused cuts," the basis of a charge of assault with bodily harm.

LAND RIGHTS CHARGE: Gympie region Aboriginal land rights campaigner Wit-boooka (Gary Tomlinson, second from left) with supporters Sunrise Blossom (Dawn Tomlinson, left), Merv Tomlinson and Dawn Johnson outside Gympie District Court earlier. Arthur Gorrie

The first police officer on the scene was met with "ferocious force," causing a bruise to the torso. This was the basis of a charge of serious assault on a police officer in the execution of his duty, the court heard.

Ms Redden-King was charged because her presence and her actions in video recording the event and distributing pamphlets encouraged Gary Tomlinson, Mr Reid said.

Other video, including council CCTV footage, would also be produced and 32 witnesses would be called.

Defence submission began with Mr McAvoy telling jurors there were "critical points in time" including "the moment when my client and the others entered the council building and the moment my client was struck by Mick Curran "with such force it split his nose and caused him to bleed profusely."

Mr Preston said Mervyn Tomlinson had been acting to protect Gary Tomlinson.

"The Mayor, as it has been described, pre-emptively punched Gary Tomlinson in the face.

"No-one was hit in the face and no-one was bleeding until the Mayor got involved," he said.

Mr Yarrow said the case against Diane Redden-King was one of "aiding or encouraging the offending," but he asked jurors to note what she was doing, which involved "distributing pamphlets and recording footage."

The question was whether she was "aiding and encouraging or merely on the sidelines," he said.

The case is continuing.