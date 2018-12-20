CEO recognised for dedicated disaster management

DISASTER MANAGEMENT: SES Brisbane Regional manager Mark Dole and North Burnett SES controller Brian Lowe thank South Burnett Regional Council CEO Mark Pitt for his dedication.

WHEN disasters come, communities need strong leaders to navigate through storm, fire or flood.

South Burnett Regional Council chief executive officer Mark Pitt is one of these.

He was recently recognised for his dedication to disaster management while he was the North Burnett Regional Council CEO.

SES North Burnett local controller Brian Lowe and SES Brisbane Regional Manager Mark Dole awarded him the SES Assistant Commissioner's certificate of appreciation on December 12.

Mr Pitt said it was a privilege working with the SES and emergency services in his role in the North Burnett.

"The SES, I'd walk over hot coals for those guys, because anyone who is out in the storms, we never would have a bad word said about them," he said.

"Those guys are out there all of the time during flood, rain, fire, storm, hail, missing persons, finding people who have got lost."

The former North Burnett CEO was instrumental in the local disaster committee during ex-tropical cyclones Oswald, Marcia and Debbie, the earthquake in Eidsvold and many bushfires.

He was also very supportive of the SES and assisted the transition to a single North Burnett SES unit, and was very proactive in engaging with the SES when events were unfolding.

Mr Lowe said Mr Pitt had managed to secure $1,000,000 to build a North Burnett disaster management centre at the Gayndah airport.

"I believe it to be the best disaster management centre in Queensland outside of Kedron," he said.

"We have a lot to thank Mark for."

Mr Pitt regularly attended regional and state award ceremonies to support North Burnett SES volunteers.

The council CEO said the SES volunteers were the true heroes.

"Some of the stuff they do over the years is just absolutely amazing, they are the true heroes," Mr Pitt said.