Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elena Gosse is the CEO of AIS Water. She is also a Mackenzie local.
Elena Gosse is the CEO of AIS Water. She is also a Mackenzie local.
Business

CEO talks female equality in male dominated industry

by Kristy Muir
29th Feb 2020 4:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKENZIE resident Elena Gosse will be a key speaker at the inaugural Women Walking on Water seminar to be held on International Women's Day.

The seminar, which will be hosted by the Australian Swim Schools Association (ASSA), will celebrate and support women wanting to grow their careers in the swim school industry, educate those who support women in leadership roles and address the ongoing need for work-life balance for those working in the sector.

Ms Gosse is the CEO of award-winning water disinfection company AIS Water and an advocate for women joining the swimming pool and water disinfection industries as historically they have been male dominated.

"There are now many women who are working at the very top of the sector being instrumental in influencing change and leading by positive example. Like me, they are willing to offer a hand-up to the next generation of women coming through the ranks," Ms Gosse said.

"At the seminar I will be sharing some of the lessons I have learnt as a result of changing careers and embracing my authenticity and vulnerability."

More Stories

Show More
equality gender gender roles international women's day

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Skinner street humming with local fare

        premium_icon Skinner street humming with local fare

        News Array of options leaves shoppers with a real choice

        New shop a natural place for wellness

        premium_icon New shop a natural place for wellness

        News Local producers provide the products in Skinner St store

        Coutts’ hall set to swing on Sunday

        premium_icon Coutts’ hall set to swing on Sunday

        Entertainment Grace and Hugh bring a piano and good vibes to country village this weekend

        Ban on helium-filled balloons comes into force

        premium_icon Ban on helium-filled balloons comes into force

        News Clarence Valley councillors bring helium-filled balloon issue back to earth.