Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESCUE MISSON: A Gin Gin woman was airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a chainsaw accident.
RESCUE MISSON: A Gin Gin woman was airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a chainsaw accident. Contributed
News

Chainsaw accident lands woman in hospital

Carolyn Booth
by
27th Apr 2018 4:46 PM

A WOMAN in her 60s was airlifted to hospital after she severely injured her leg in a chainsaw accident on her property outside Gin Gin earlier today.

RACQ Lifeflight said the woman was cutting shrubbery with her husband with the chainsaw when the accident happened.

"Her husband applied first-aid before she was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics," LifeFlight Rescue said in a statement.

The Sunshine Coast-based helicopter met the patient at the Gin Gin Showgrounds and flew her to the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital for specialist treatment.　

chainsaw editors picks gin gin
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    GHOSTS BATTLER: League club steps up for former clubman

    premium_icon GHOSTS BATTLER: League club steps up for former clubman

    Rugby League GRAFTON Ghosts are putting the full weight of their support behind former forward Josh Brown, who was hit for six last year with a shocking health concern.

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:00 PM
    YOUR SAY: Who owns our water?

    YOUR SAY: Who owns our water?

    Letters to the Editor Why do we think we own the Clarence?

    • 27th Apr 2018 4:29 PM
    Doctor to enter plea for alleged sex assaults on patients

    premium_icon Doctor to enter plea for alleged sex assaults on patients

    Crime NSW gynaecologist told he must attend court in Sydney next month

    Power company rejects 'overcharging' claim

    premium_icon Power company rejects 'overcharging' claim

    News Refute claims made by NSW Labor politician

    Local Partners