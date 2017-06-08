Chair lift first step of big improvements

Chris Gulaptis tries out the new stair chair to make the upper levels of Gurelgham more accessible.

ENSURING everyone can access Gurehlgam's facilities is one of the most important things for manager Kenn Payne.

Installing the stair chair lift will make accessing all areas of the Gurehlgam easier for everyone.

"Upstairs we have a couple of programs on homelessness where some of the clients have mobility issues, we have other programs up there for around out of home care,” he said.

"It was more for indigenous elders, who would come and look at the stairs and go 'ahh'.

"Quite literally, the case workers were coming down here and there is space for them, but there was confidentiality issues.”

Mr Payne said it took them a while to find the money for the chair lift.

"But we've had help with that from Social Housing Community Improvement Fund, which is a FACS program,” he said.

"We were very fortunate to get (the grant).

"We now have access to our upper levels, so all our services up there can see any client.”

Over the last few months, Gurehlgam have been working to ensure their facilities, which are in the former McAuley Catholic College Campus, owned by the Sister of Mercy, are up to standard.

"(We've been) getting the building up to compliance stage,” he said. we wanted a wheel chair access toilets, which is in the process, with the help of the Social Housing Community Improvement Fun.

"We've been renewing carpets, some of that funding has helped us do that so that the community services rooms have a decent carpet.”

The Healing Garden Stage 2 is also under way with Novaskill running a training program to help with gardening and basic construction.